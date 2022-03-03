Video: Standing ovation from fans in support of his homeland leaves Ukrainian footballer in tears

Benfica's Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk reacts during the Portuguese league football match between SL Benfica and Vitoria Guimaraes SC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

A Ukrainian football player was moved to tears during a match in Portugal's Estadio da Luz stadium on Sunday when the audience gave him a standing ovation in support of his homeland. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

As soon as Roman Yaremchuk, a striker for Lisbon-based club Benfica, entered the field, fans at the packed stadium were then seen rising to their feet and cheering as Yaremchuk headed onto the field.

People in the audience were also seen waving the Ukranian flag and sporting its colours. Some were seen holding anti-war banners and signs, which said "We Are With You" and "Stop War."

In the video, as Yaremchuk looked around at the audience, visibly emotional his captain, Belgian soccer player Jan Vertonghen handed him the captain's armband to more cheers from the audience.

Yaremchuk was seen moved to tears at the display of support.

Benfica also released a video on Twitter, which showed players donning armbands in the colors of Ukraine's flag.

According to CNN, other Ukrainian players like Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko and Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko have also received similar support from their fans. The players were seen embracing each other before their teams clashed at Goodison Park in England on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have also banned all Russian clubs and national teams from competing internationally.

In a statement released on March 1, the organisations said: "Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine."

"Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."