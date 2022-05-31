Video: SUV stunt lands Noida man in jail, vehicle seized

Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by @Uppolice

A man filmed swinging a baseball bat out of the window of his SUV has landed in jail. Noida Police arrested 18-year-old Azad after footage of the stunt went viral online, according to Samachar Nama.

The video, later shared on Twitter by Uttar Pradesh Police, shows the man driving a Mahindra Thar in Noida Sector 24. He was seen swinging a baseball bat in the video – a stunt that eventually landed him in jail amid growing crackdowns on dangerous road stunts.

Sharing the footage on Twitter, UP Police warned others against trying similar stunts and announced that the man had been put behind bars while his Mahindra SUV had been seized. Their video also included a clip of the man apologizing for the stunt and promising never to repeat the act.

“We will hunt you if you perform stunts on the road. Your vehicle will be confiscated and you’ll be locked up,” the police tweeted.

In a separate video, also shared on Twitter, the man appeared to be throwing banknotes out of the SUV as loud music blared in the background. The official Twitter account of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar responded to the clip with a picture of his Mahindra Thar, which they said was seized soon after the video began to circulate online.



उक्त थार जीप थाना सेक्टर-24 नोएडा पर शीजशुदा खड़ी है, वायरल वीडियो पूर्व की है। pic.twitter.com/KaLhFdZy9k — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 29, 2022



According to Ranvijay Singh, ADCP of Noida Zone, the 18-year-old was taken to court over the stunt. He also received counselling and his vehicle was confiscated.