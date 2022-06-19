English
    Video: SpiceJet flight catches fire mid-air, makes emergency landing

    Video shared by a passenger on the flight shows flares off the left engine even as the SpiceJet aircraft was air-borne.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 19, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST
    Video shared by a passenger on the flight shows flares off the left engine even as the aircraft was air-borne. (Screengrab from video shared by @tweet_sandeep/Twitter)

    Video shared by a passenger on the flight shows flares off the left engine even as the aircraft was air-borne. (Screengrab from video shared by @tweet_sandeep/Twitter)


    A SpiceJet flight bound for Delhi caught fire mid-air after a bird-hit and had to return to Patna Airport on Sunday morning.

    Video shared by a passenger on the flight shows flares off the left engine even as the aircraft was air-borne.

    Sources from aviation regulator DGCA told NDTV that the pilots suspected there was a bird hit during the take-off, but the aircraft continued to take off since they did not observe any abnormality.

    After sometime, however, the cabin crew noticed sparks flying out of the left engine of the aircraft and alerted the pilots who shut down the engine and requested an emergency landing.

    “The flight returned to Patna after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials,” Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh told news agency ANI. “All 185 passengers safely de-boarded. Reason is technical glitch, engineering team analysing further,” he added.

    "The pilots handled the situation well. Only a single engine was functioning when the plane landed back," Gurcharan Arora, chief of flight operations, SpiceJet, said. "Engineers inspected the aircraft, it was confirmed that fan blade and engine were damaged as a bird hit it."

    The DGCA is currently investigating the matter.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #Patna #Rs 10 coins #SpiceJet #Tamil Nadu
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 05:16 pm
