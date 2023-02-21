Video: Sonu Nigam and team manhandled at Mumbai concert

Singer Sonu Nigam says his bodyguard and his friend were both attacked (Image: ANI/Twitter)

Singer Sonu Nigam and his team members were allegedly attacked during a concert in Mumbai on February 20. The singer took his team members to the hospital and was later seen at a police station after a scuffle with the son and nephew of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, according to the Free Press Journal.

Sonu Nigam was performing at a festival in Mumbai’s Chembur area when the MLA’s son misbehaved with the singer’s manager, Saira, as per a Times of India report. The man reportedly rushed in as Sonu Nigam, 49, was exiting the stage as he wanted a picture with the singer. He asked Nigam’s manager to get out of the way.

Eyewitnesses say that Nigam’s bodyguard was pushed off the stairs when he tried to stop the MLA’s relatives from approaching the singer. Sonu Nigam’s friend, singer Rabbani Khan, also tried to stop the aggressor and was pushed to the ground. Rabbani Khan is the son of Nigam’s mentor, the late Ghulam Mustafa Khan.



#Breaking Singer Sonu Nigam who raised his voice about Azan Loudspeakers attacked by Janab Uddhav Thackeray MLA Prakash Phaterpekar and his goons in music event at Chembur. Sonu has been taken to the hospital nearby. pic.twitter.com/32eIPQtdyM

— Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) February 20, 2023

“Sonu Nigam was getting down from the stage when some people rushed to take a selfie. During that time, bodyguards were trying to push those people away, but by mistake, one person from Sonu Nigam’s team was pushed by mistake. Nothing has happened to Sonu Nigam,” Shiv Sena leader Prakash Phaterpekar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Sonu Nigam’s team said he was not injured in the incident, but his friend Khan suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Chembur.

“When Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage after performing, the MLA's son first pushed Sonu Nigam's bodyguard Hari and then pushed Sonu. Rabbani Khan, son of Sonu Nigam's maestro, was also present at this event. He fell down from the stage in the scuffle. He suffered many injuries and was immediately taken to Zen Hospital in Chembur. Sonu Nigam is shaken by this whole incident. He has not suffered any kind of injury. Rabbani's treatment is going on,” his team said.



After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies & causing scuffle: Sonu Nigam https://t.co/RVFONXeQ79 pic.twitter.com/JxtfCVIaQj

— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023



Sonu Nigam later approached Chembur police to register a complaint. “After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari and Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies & causing scuffle,” Nigam told news agency ANI.