Video: Small plane crashes on Miami bridge, striking an SUV and catching fire

A small plane crashed on a bridge near Miami on Saturday, killing one person. (Image: lexSayzzz/Twitter)

One person was killed and five injured in a plane crash in Florida Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred when a small, single-engine plane crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames, the Miami Herald reported.

According to USA’s Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed around 1pm on the Haulover Inlet Bridge. The plane reportedly lost engine power after taking off from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida. There were three people aboard the plane, and three in the SUV it struck.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the bridge where a mother was driving an SUV with two toddlers inside. The aircraft had a head-on collision with the car, after which it caught fire.

Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said it was “miraculous” that the woman and her children did not suffer life-threatening injuries in the freak accident.

“God’s hands were protecting those kids because what are the odds? A head-on collision with an aircraft and you get to walk off. Amazing,” he told the Miami Herald.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, two of the plane’s three occupants had already managed to get out of the smouldering wreckage. The body of the victim was found after the fire was put out. He was identified as Narciso Torres, a 36-year-old Miami International Airport traffic controller.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will launch an investigation into the plane crash.





