Video shows private jet crashing on Malaysian highway, 10 reported dead

A private jet careened into a car and motorbike on a busy Malaysian highway, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming the lives of at least ten people, according to authorities. The calamitous crash unfolded as the aircraft exploded into a raging fireball upon impact, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing skyward. The tragedy happened on Thursday when the jet departed from Langkawi to capital Kuala Lumpur.

Eight occupants of the aircraft were among the victims, while two motorists on the ground also lost their lives. The Beechcraft Model 390 plane lost contact with air traffic control moments before hurtling into the unsuspecting vehicles below.

A video, recorded on the dashcam of a passing car on the highway shows the ill-fated aircraft crashing headlong on to the highway. An explosion follows and thick black plumes engulf the sky.

Malaysia's civil aviation authority has offered initial insights into the incident, indicating that the aircraft had been granted clearance for takeoff and highlighting the experience of the two pilots in command.

"There was no emergency call, the aircraft had been given clearance to land," Hussein Omar Khan, a spokesperson for aviation authorities, told BBC.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed yet as authorities await the results of forensic tests.