Video shows anti-CAA protestor beaten up at Amit Shah rally despite minister's protest

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah hosted a rally on January 26, which took an ugly and violent turn. In a viral video, a man can be seen being beaten up at the rally after chanting anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) slogans.

The incident took place at Babarpur Assembly constituency where Amit Shah had held a public rally.

The crowd turned on the individual who was chanting the anti-CAA slogans and started beating him up during Shah’s speech.

This was despite Shah repeatedly urging the crowd to leave the protestor alone and asking security to escort him out.

Shah's exhortations fell on deaf ears and the crowd continued to beat up the protestor. After a while, Shah continued with his speech while raising the 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan.

The anti-CAA protests have dominated the headlines over the past few months.

According to reports, during his speech, Shah said that the Opposition incited and "misled" people and buses and cars were burnt. "If these people come back, then Delhi will not be secure," Shah said.

Shah also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought the CAA while "Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and company were opposing it".