Video: Russian plane's door burst wide open mid-flight, luggage, hats sucked out

The pilot made an emergency landing after the door burst open. (Representational Image)

A plane’s door burst open mid-flight in Russia causing mayhem on board. There were 25 passengers on the IrAero Antonov aircraft, which had taken off from Magan in Siberian region Yakutia, in minus 41 degrees cold.

Hats flew off and luggage was also sucked out as the door sprang open and the cabin depressurized in the world’s coldest region. The plane was bound for Magadan on Russia ’s Pacific coast.

Passengers started recording terrifying scenes inside the aircraft as a curtain is seen rapidly blowing on the door which was open.

The pilot made an emergency landing where it had taken off from and no one was injured in the incident even despite the chilling cold conditions.

Take a look at the video in which the wide open plane door can be seen.



Nothing unusual: in Russia, the door of the plane opened right during the flight at an altitude of several kilometers An-26, flying from Magan to Magadan, suddenly depressurized - judging by the video, which was filmed by one of the passengers, the back door was half opened. pic.twitter.com/GdBFdHdRML

— Oriannalyla (@Lyla_lilas) January 9, 2023

“Nothing unusual: in Russia, the door of the plane opened right during the flight at an altitude of several kilometers. An-26, flying from Magan to Magadan, suddenly depressurized - judging by the video, which was filmed by one of the passengers, the back door was half opened,” the person who shared the video recorded by one of the passengers wrote.

Local news channels spoke to passengers of the plane where one man recalled that a fellow passenger was apparently almost sucked out of the aircraft.

A man who witnessed the incident told a news channel: “A man sitting at the rear of the plane was nearly blown away. He had just unfastened his seat belt. And he was almost blown out of the plane.”

Most of the luggage was sucked out when the gate burst open but since the mishap occurred right after takeoff, passengers had mostly strapped their seatbelts and were heavily clothed in jackets due to the biting chill.