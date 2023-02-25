Watch: Sinkhole in Delhi swallows 2 motorcycles and a dog

A road collapsed in Delhi on February 22, plunging one dog and two parked motorcycles into the sinkhole that formed. The incident took place in South Delhi’s RK Puram area. No fatalities were reported, Delhi Police said, according to news agency ANI.

CCTV footage verified by Delhi Police has captured the moment a portion of the road caved at around 12.40 pm on the afternoon of February 22. The footage was shared on Twitter by ANI.

In the short clip, a dog can be seen napping on the road. He sits alongside two motorcycles parked on the road. A few seconds in, however, a portion of road suddenly gives way, sending the dog and one of the motorcycles plunging in.

Onlookers who rushed to the spot had to scramble for safety as another part of the road also caved in and sent the second motorcycle falling into the sinkhole.

The video has been watched thousands of times on the microblogging platform. Some criticised the construction quality which they blamed for the mishap, while others expressed concern about the dog.