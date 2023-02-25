English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: Sinkhole in Delhi swallows 2 motorcycles and a dog

    A road collapsed in Delhi on February 22, plunging one dog and two parked motorcycles into the sinkhole that formed.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
    CCTV footage shows a portion of a road collapsing in Delhi (Image: ANI/Twitter)

    CCTV footage shows a portion of a road collapsing in Delhi (Image: ANI/Twitter)

    A road collapsed in Delhi on February 22, plunging one dog and two parked motorcycles into the sinkhole that formed. The incident took place in South Delhi’s RK Puram area. No fatalities were reported, Delhi Police said, according to news agency ANI.


    CCTV footage verified by Delhi Police has captured the moment a portion of the road caved at around 12.40 pm on the afternoon of February 22. The footage was shared on Twitter by ANI.


    In the short clip, a dog can be seen napping on the road. He sits alongside two motorcycles parked on the road. A few seconds in, however, a portion of road suddenly gives way, sending the dog and one of the motorcycles plunging in.

    Onlookers who rushed to the spot had to scramble for safety as another part of the road also caved in and sent the second motorcycle falling into the sinkhole.

    Related stories

    The video has been watched thousands of times on the microblogging platform. Some criticised the construction quality which they blamed for the mishap, while others expressed concern about the dog.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #Delhi Police #sinkhole
    first published: Feb 25, 2023 03:24 pm