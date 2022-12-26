 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Video: Rishi Sunak slammed by critics for 'excruciating' conversation with homeless man

Stella Dey
Dec 26, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

Rishi Sunak served several food items on a plate asking the homeless man what he wanted and then engaging in further conversation.

UK PM Rishi Sunak is under fire for his apparent "tone deaf" conversation with a homeless man. (Image: AP)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under fire for an interaction with a homeless man in a viral video that critics have labelled “utterly bizarre” and “excruciating”.

Sunak was volunteering at a soup kitchen on Friday when a man comes up for breakfast. After initial pleasantries, Sunak asked the man how he was to which the man, who identified himself as Dean, said “hungry”. He goes on to serve several food items on a plate asking him what he wanted and then engaging in further conversation.

The Indian-origin PM continues the conversation with the man asking if he thought that the shelter was a "great place” after which he asked whether Sunak was "sorting the economy out."

Sunak replied saying he is trying to, and continued, "Do you have a... Do you work in a business?"

"No, I'm homeless. I'm actually a homeless person," the man answered, adding that he is interested in the financial industry.

"I used to work in finance, actually," Sunak continued and asked if the man was interested in banking or finance and “would like to get into”.