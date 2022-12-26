Video: Rishi Sunak slammed by critics for 'excruciating' conversation with homeless man

UK PM Rishi Sunak is under fire for his apparent "tone deaf" conversation with a homeless man. (Image: AP)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under fire for an interaction with a homeless man in a viral video that critics have labelled “utterly bizarre” and “excruciating”.

Sunak was volunteering at a soup kitchen on Friday when a man comes up for breakfast. After initial pleasantries, Sunak asked the man how he was to which the man, who identified himself as Dean, said “hungry”. He goes on to serve several food items on a plate asking him what he wanted and then engaging in further conversation.

The Indian-origin PM continues the conversation with the man asking if he thought that the shelter was a "great place” after which he asked whether Sunak was "sorting the economy out."

Sunak replied saying he is trying to, and continued, "Do you have a... Do you work in a business?"

"No, I'm homeless. I'm actually a homeless person," the man answered, adding that he is interested in the financial industry.

"I used to work in finance, actually," Sunak continued and asked if the man was interested in banking or finance and “would like to get into”.

"I wouldn't mind, but I don't know, I'd like to get through Christmas first," the man said.



“Do you work in business?" "No, I'm homeless. I'm a homeless person." Excruciating.pic.twitter.com/mtd9pYBOt0

— Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) December 24, 2022

The 1:36 minute video has 11.5 million views and was originally shared by a news channel which then blew up against Sunak for being “tone deaf” after it was shared by another journalist. Watch it here:

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, also shared the video labelling it “excruciating”.

Labour MP Jess Philips also tweeted about the video: "Rishi Sunak cosplaying as a charity worker as homelessness and poverty soured under his stewardship of the economy and while his government drags its feet on the regulation against those profiteering from homelessness and vulnerability is as cringe worthy as expected."

He did find some support online too with a few saying he didn't patronise the man just because he was in a soup kitchen.

Sunak, 42, a former investment banker comes from massive wealth and has been slammed several times in the past for being out of touch with the common people and making statements that have been deemed tone-deaf.