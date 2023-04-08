Video: President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on Sukhoi in Assam

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a tour of Assam, took a sortie inside a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force Station in Tezpur on Saturday. In a Twitter video, Murmu was seen wearing a naval green suit and was assisted by officers at the station who helped her sit at the back of the fighter aircraft.

At the end of the video, the aircraft is seen to be taking off from the station towards an unknown destination.

Twitter users expressed happiness at Murmu sitting inside the aircraft.

"So good to see it, look at smile and happiness on our president’s face

@rashtrapatibhvn," one user wrote.

Murmu is in Assam on a two-day visit to attend the "Gaj Utsav-2023"and is likely to visit the Kaziranga National Park during her visit to the state. She is also likely to go for jeep and elephant safaris.

The objective of the "Gaj Utsav" iss to protect and conserve the Asiatic elephants and find solutions to resolve the ever-rising man-elephant conflict in Assam.

Moneycontrol News