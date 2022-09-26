English
    Video: Paralysed passenger drags herself to plane bathroom, says no help from crew

    The incident took place on a Spanish airline. They have apologisd after social media backlash.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 26, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
    Jennie Berry, a UK resident, described her experience as “downright degrading and embarrassing”. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by wheelie_good_life)

    A UK woman, who suffers from paralysis, recently documented and shared on social media her ordeal while trying to get to a plane toilet without an aisle chair.

    Jennie Berry said in an Instagram post last week that she was travelling with the Spanish airline Albastar. She said there was no aisle chair available on the flight and even though there were spare seats at the front, the crew did not let her take one of them.

    Helpless, she dragged herself along the aisle. A short distance from her, a crew member continued serving drinks.

     

    Close

    She said when she managed to get to the toilet, another staffer told her "disabled people should wear nappies on board".

    In the video she posted, her partner was seen lifting her and helping up the toilet seat.

    Berry spoke about how life can be "downright degrading and embarrassing" for people with disabilities.

    "There is A LOT that still needs to be done when it comes to accessibility within the travel industry and I just hope and pray that this is an insight as to why there needs to be change -- not only to access, but attitudes too," she said.

    Berry's post received wide attention on social media, with users expressing outrage over her treatment.

    "I’m in shock that this happened!" read one comment. "So sorry you had to go through this Jennie, thank you for sharing."

    Another said: "This is just absolutely unacceptable! And to continue serving drinks and refuse to help you had angered me and I’m sure thousands of others! I’m so sorry you’ve had to go through this. I’ve watched it so many times and get more angry each time!!"

    Others demanded an explanation from the airline.

    The carrier has apologised for the incident. "We are working to investigate the incident to ensure that this isolated incident does not happen again on any of our aircraft," they said.

     
    Tags: #people with disabilities #Travel #UK
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 12:59 pm
