English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: Pak passenger creates ruckus on flight, tries to break plane windows

    A passenger onboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight created a ruckus on the plane mid-air.

    News18
    September 20, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
    Screengrabs from video tweeted by @tanveer_khatana

    Screengrabs from video tweeted by @tanveer_khatana


    A passenger onboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight created a ruckus on the plane mid-air. The flight was enroute to Dubai from Peshawar. Several video clips of the passenger are now going viral on the internet. “Passenger on PIA Flight from Peshawar to Dubai was deported back to Pakistan after he damaged planes windows, during flight he was annoying other passengers!!" read the caption.

    As per reports he has been blacklisted by the airline authorities. In the video, the passenger can be seen punching seats, kicking the aircraft’s window, and fighting with the flight crew. As per local media reports, the passenger laid down on the floor with his face down. Have a look for yourself:

    He was also seen getting violent frequently. To avoid any inconvenience, he was then tied to his seat in accordance with aviation law, several media outlet reported. The captain of the flight contacted the air traffic controller of Dubai and sought security.

    On landing at Dubai airport, the passenger was taken into custody by security officials.

    In another similar incident, a boy and girl were seen having a huge argument inside the metro. As if this was not enough, the girl further went on to slap the boy multiple times as he yelled back at her. It all started when the girl claimed that she got a T-shirt from Zara for Rs 1000, but the boy disagreed and said that it couldn’t be more than Rs 150. The girl, visibly annoyed, hit the boy in anger. The boy warned her and reminded her that it was a public place. When the girl refused to stop, the boy also ended up slapping the girl.

    Close

    Related stories

    “These days some think they can trouble others in public.. the covid mask empowers them to be bad where before they’d have thought twice," commented a Twitter user. While some take this up as an amusing event, others are offended. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video.
    News18
    Tags: #Dubai #Pakistan #Pakistan International Airlines
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 08:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.