Video: Oil protestors throw soup at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting

Protestors threw cans of soup at Van Gogh's Sunflowers masterpiece in London (Image credit: JustStop_Oil/Twitter)

Protestors from the Just Stop Oil campaign group have thrown tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting. The painting, which hangs at the National Gallery in London, is protected by glass and was therefore not damaged, the gallery said.

Footage shared on Twitter shows two protestors throwing cans of soup at the masterpiece. Around them, other visitors reacted in shock as shouts of “Oh my God” filled room 43 of the National Gallery, reports The Guardian.

The two protestors then appeared to glue themselves to the wall. “What is worth more, art or life?” said one of the activists. “Is it worth more than food? More than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

The famous 1888 painting from the Dutch master is estimated to be worth over $84 million, according to CBS News.

In a tweet, the Just Stop Oil activist group said its protestors threw cans of Heinz soup at the painting. It blamed oil and gas for the cost of living crisis and climate change, branding the incident an act of civil resistance.

“Thanks to skyrocketing gas prices, millions of British families won’t be able to afford to heat a can of soup this winter,” the group said.



BREAKING: SOUP THROWN ON VAN GOGH’S ‘SUNFLOWERS’ Is art worth more than life? More than food? More than justice? The cost of living crisis and climate crisis is driven by oil and gas.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #CivilResistance #A22Network #JustStopOil #NoNewOil pic.twitter.com/18T2zSP2ws — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) October 14, 2022



The National Gallery issued a statement: “At just after 11am this morning two people entered Room 43 of the National Gallery. The pair appeared to glue themselves to the wall adjacent to Van Gogh's Sunflowers (1888). They also threw a red substance - what appears to be tomato soup - over the painting.

“There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.”

Police arrested the pair on charges of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.