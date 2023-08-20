Video of woman doing somersault in metro coach is viral. Internet is divided

A video of an athlete named Misha Sharma doing a somersault inside a metro has gone viral online.

It is safe to say that apart from travelling, some people are now using the metro to make a reel that will garner a lot of attention. An athlete who goes by the name of Misha Sharma did something similar. She did a somersault in a metro coach and shared a video of the same on Instagram. The clip has obviously gone viral online but social media users were not that impressed.

The now-viral video was shared by Sharma on Instagram. In the clip, she can be seen standing in a relatively crowded coach. She then proceeded to find an area where not many people were gathered and showed off her gymnastic skills. Other commuters can be seen looking at her with baffled expressions.

The location of the metro could not be verified.

Watch the viral video here:

