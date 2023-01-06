 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Video of 'transparent mobile' goes viral. But there's a loophole. Can you spot it?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

A "transparent phone" went viral on social media with millions of views. (Image: screengrab from video HowThingsWork_/Twitter)

A viral video of a “transparent mobile” took the internet the storm but a Twitter handle @HowThingsWork was quick to point out a loophole in what can be called a clever advertising ploy to sell “future tech” products.

“Love all the advertising videos online trying to sell "Future Tech" products such as this transparent mobile. One small problem with this product however... Who can spot it?” the handle tweeted.
The 9-second clip has been viewed almost 3 million times and the tweet was viewed a whopping 8.3 million times with 10,500 "likes".

The most prominent “problem” with the phone, clearly visible is that the person’s hand holding the phone was not visible while the background of the room was. Also noteworthy was the Spotify icon and the calling icon, both green in colour, were grey.

Users pointed out the several “issues” that gave the trick away. It is, after all, not a transparent phone, just a clever trick.

“Spotify icon isn't green in this video, which means all they did is put a chroma-key green background and did some video editing,” one comment read.

“Also you can see the green lighting on the fingernail, and the voice icon is ALSO being chroma keyed out. Kind of a quick and sloppy edit,” a user responded.

“This is not green screen. Using HTML/CSS you can achieve this effect using background image effect and icons overlayed. It's why you don't see the fingers,” one user tweeted.