Video of 'transparent mobile' goes viral. But there's a loophole. Can you spot it?

A viral video of a “transparent mobile” took the internet the storm but a Twitter handle @HowThingsWork was quick to point out a loophole in what can be called a clever advertising ploy to sell “future tech” products.



“Love all the advertising videos online trying to sell "Future Tech" products such as this transparent mobile. One small problem with this product however... Who can spot it?” the handle tweeted.

The 9-second clip has been viewed almost 3 million times and the tweet was viewed a whopping 8.3 million times with 10,500 "likes".

The most prominent “problem” with the phone, clearly visible is that the person’s hand holding the phone was not visible while the background of the room was. Also noteworthy was the Spotify icon and the calling icon, both green in colour, were grey.

Users pointed out the several “issues” that gave the trick away. It is, after all, not a transparent phone, just a clever trick.

“Spotify icon isn't green in this video, which means all they did is put a chroma-key green background and did some video editing,” one comment read.

“Also you can see the green lighting on the fingernail, and the voice icon is ALSO being chroma keyed out. Kind of a quick and sloppy edit,” a user responded.

“This is not green screen. Using HTML/CSS you can achieve this effect using background image effect and icons overlayed. It's why you don't see the fingers,” one user tweeted.

“This would take the phones battery life down by at least a 60% having to run the camera all the time the phone is off standby. Looks cools though,” a user pointed out that the camera was on to achieve this effect.

“Turning it off could make the screen black. It’s just a camera projecting behind it so it’s not REALLY see through,” another user said.

While the video never shows the back of the phone, it’s clear that only certain angles were shown to trick the viewers. It is just an ordinary phone and many even said they wouldn’t have figured it out if the video didn’t come with the question that the product had a “problem”. The fingers and hand not being visible just gave it away.