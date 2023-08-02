Video of trainer teaching 'bhangra' to employees in office is viral. Watch

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Sahil Sharma. (Image: Sahil Sharma/Instagram)

It is safe to say that extra-curricular activities at office boost employee morale and productivity. Things like team lunches or dinners, trips and interactive sessions are a great way to motivate employees.

Nowadays, some offices have started active dance sessions during work hours as well. A similar video has gone viral online in which employees were seen doing "bhangra". The clip has gone viral with close to 4 million views.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by Sahil Sharma. In the clip, Sharma can be seen teaching employees of an office some steps of bhangra. The workers looked extremely happy and were eager to learn something new. The employees were dancing to a song called "Label Black".

“Bas aisa office mil jaaye (Just want an office like this),” read the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video here:



Social media users were quite impressed after watching the clip and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

“The most happening session happened in our company. Loved the energy here,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “It's good idea to remind an employee that they are not machine.”

“Imagine if we do this and some exercise for max 10 mins in every office before heading home on self-volunteer basis, great way to relax and reduce stress,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user quipped, “Somebody refer me to this office.”