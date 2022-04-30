English
    Anand Mahindra shares viral video of the 'coolest thing' he has seen in a while

    The clip, first shared by a Twitter handle named Roads of Mumbai, has over one million views.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 30, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
    Anand Mahindra said he wasn't sure the vehicle met road regulations but praised the driver’s ‘passion for wheels’. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by (@RoadsOfMumbai).

    A video of a man driving a milk delivery cart that looks like a racecar has captured internet’s attention. The driver won a shoutout from industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for amplifying captivating of stories grit and innovation on social media.

    The clip, first shared by a Twitter handle named Roads of Mumbai, has over one million views. Some users said the video was from Uttar Pradesh.

     

    Anand Mahindra described the scene as the "coolest thing" he has seen in a while and expressed his wish to meet the "road warrior".

    "I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated," the Mahindra Group chairperson added.

    The video drew mixed reactions from social media users. While some praised the man for his innovation, others flagged that he was violating safety rules. 

    "Where there's a will there's a way! Kudos to this guy," one Twitter user said.

    Another person tweeted: "Nice to see this sort of innovations. (The) best part he is wearing a helmet and following safety tips."

    A third user said: "That's dope. A multi-utility trike."

    A Twitter user named Anoop said the vehicle was not legal.  "The creator might not even have heard of the regulations/testing needed before vehicles are put on roads. Amazing that the MVD (Motor Vehicle Department) has not noticed this."


    Another person echoed his view, saying "these things should be deprecated".

    "This way one can fabricate any thing and drive it with least concern for the rules or the safety of others," he added.  I had seen another one in which a two wheeler was being driven with a charpoy on top on which a man was lying."



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #social media #Twitter
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 09:51 am
