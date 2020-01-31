App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Video of Congress' Ajay Verma saying 'give separate nation to 25 crore Indian Muslims' goes viral

Verma made the statement during a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act on a news channel

Representational image
Representational image

Congress member Ajay Verma, during a TV debate, challenged the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to give a separate nation to Indian Muslims. The statement sparked a controversy on social media after the video went viral.

Verma made the statement during a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on a news channel. In the video, Verma can be heard challenging BJP spokesperson to create a separate country for the 20-25 crore Indian Muslim population and declare India as a Hindu Rashtra.

Close
Verma’s comments drew sharp criticism as the anchor and other panel members condemned him for his comments.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 03:53 pm

