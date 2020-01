Video of Congress' Ajay Verma saying 'give separate nation to 25 crore Indian Muslims' goes viral

Congress member Ajay Verma, during a TV debate, challenged the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to give a separate nation to Indian Muslims. The statement sparked a controversy on social media after the video went viral.



Ajay Verma of Sonia Gandhi led @INCIndia says "Give Seperate Nation to 25 Crore Indian Muslim's" from India.

So @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi company is truly following"Jinnah Wali Azadi" like it did in 1947.#ShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/KOZtrs0gI7 — Visakh V Panicker (@Visakhvpanicker) January 31, 2020

Verma made the statement during a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on a news channel. In the video, Verma can be heard challenging BJP spokesperson to create a separate country for the 20-25 crore Indian Muslim population and declare India as a Hindu

Verma's comments drew sharp criticism as the anchor and other panel members condemned him for his comments.