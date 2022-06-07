Watch: Bihar teacher sleeps in classroom as student fans her

A video that shows a teacher sleeping in the classroom while students sit idle has drawn backlash on social media. The video was reportedly filmed at a government school in Bihar.

In the short clip that has surfaced on social media, the teacher is seen sitting comfortable on her chair, fast asleep. A schoolgirl stands next to her, fanning her as she dozes off. Sitting on the floor of the classroom are other students.

According to Navbharat Times, this astonishing scene played out on Saturday at Katarwa Government Primary School in the Bagahi Puraina village of West Champaran district, Bihar.

Footage of the incident has drawn backlash since it surfaced on social media a couple of days ago.

Several social media users slammed the teacher for napping during work hours, with one person writing: “Such teachers should be suspended,” and another saying “Looks like the state of education in Bihar will never improve.”

“That's why the literacy rate in Bihar is lowest,” one Instagram viewer commented. Bihar has a literacy rate of 61.8% - the lowest in the country – one survey found.

Navbharat Times identified the teacher in the viral video as one Babita Kumari. On being asked as to why she was napping in school, Kumari said she fell asleep on the classroom chair as she had not been feeling well.