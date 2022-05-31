Video of Amber Heard 'writing on air' during trial against Johnny Depp baffles internet

During the highly-publicised defamation trial between actors and former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the latter was often seen scribbling on paper while listening to the opposing side talk.

Recently, a video has emerged on social media which shows Heard pretending to scribble while just writing on air.

As the video went viral, most Twitter users were baffled and it led to the Aquaman actor being trolled.

This comes days after Depp surprised his fans on Sunday night when he made a made a surprise appearance on stage with rock guitarist Jeff Beck in Sheffield and even sang their 2020 song Isolation, a remake of John Lennon’s popular number.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently awaiting the jury's verdict in the multi-million dollar defamation case. During the trial, however, Heard has been subjected to severe trolling. Heard has recently said that she felt humiliated and had faced hundreds of daily death threats after testifying at the trial.

"I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him," she had said in court on Thursday. "That's his power. That's why I wrote the op-ed. I was speaking to that phenomenon."

Heard was referring to the Washington Post op-ed in which she had called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" which led Depp to sue her for defamation although he was not mentioned in the piece.

"This is horrible... this is humiliating for any human being to go through and perhaps it's easy to forget, but I am a human being," she had told the court, the BBC reported. "As I stand here today, I can't have a career. I can't even have people associate with me because of the threats and the attacks that they will have to endure."