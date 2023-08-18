Video: Train fatally hits Mumbai man who fell on tracks after being assaulted

A heated dispute at a Mumbai platform ended in a horrifying death on Sunday evening, a chilling video captured from the Sion Railway station shows. The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 pm, when 26-year-old Dinesh Rathod was slapped and assaulted during a confrontation by a couple.
Rathod stumbled and fell on the tracks and his desperate attempts to regain his footing were met with a cruel twist of fate as an oncoming train bore down upon him.
According to authorities, Avinash Mane, 35, and his wife Sheetal Mane, 31, alleged that the victim had touched the latter sparking an altercation that rapidly spiralled out of control.
As the verbal exchange escalated, Sheetal Mane brandished an umbrella and started hitting Rathod, while Avinash Mane slapped him hard. The impact sent Rathod hurtling over the platform's edge.
Watch the video here. Viewers discretion is advised.
‼️Shocking incident at #Mumbai's #Sion railway station.
An innocent man lost his life just because a woman thought he was #misbehaving with her.
Her #husband punched this man so hard that he fell on track & got crushed under the train. Incident caught on CCTV. Both Avinash Mane… pic.twitter.com/pKHROdrOcz
— Ratnesh Mishra (@Ratnesh_speaks) August 17, 2023
The Mumbai Police intervened, relying on the evidence provided by CCTV footage, the couple was arrested and charged with culpable homicide.
Further investigation is underway.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!