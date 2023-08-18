Video: Train fatally hits Mumbai man who fell on tracks after being assaulted

The incident occurred on Sion Railway Station in Mumbai. (Image: screengrab from video @Ratnesh_speaks/Twitter)

A heated dispute at a Mumbai platform ended in a horrifying death on Sunday evening, a chilling video captured from the Sion Railway station shows. The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 pm, when 26-year-old Dinesh Rathod was slapped and assaulted during a confrontation by a couple.

Rathod stumbled and fell on the tracks and his desperate attempts to regain his footing were met with a cruel twist of fate as an oncoming train bore down upon him.

According to authorities, Avinash Mane, 35, and his wife Sheetal Mane, 31, alleged that the victim had touched the latter sparking an altercation that rapidly spiralled out of control.

As the verbal exchange escalated, Sheetal Mane brandished an umbrella and started hitting Rathod, while Avinash Mane slapped him hard. The impact sent Rathod hurtling over the platform's edge.

Watch the video here. Viewers discretion is advised.

After his fall, people on the platform gathered crouched over the tracks signalling him to get up fast. Sheetal even waved her umbrella, earlier used to assault the victim, to stop the train. However, just seconds later the oncoming train crashed into Rathod as he struggled to get up on the platform.

The Mumbai Police intervened, relying on the evidence provided by CCTV footage, the couple was arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

Further investigation is underway.