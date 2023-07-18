Video: MS Dhoni gives a tour of garage. A look at his massive car and bike collection

Screengrabs from video tweeted by @venkateshprasad

MS Dhoni’s love for car and bikes is no secret, but fans recently got a glimpse of his insane collection for the first time ever. Dhoni gave former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad and spinner Sunil Joshi a tour of his garage when the duo visited him in Ranchi. Prasad later posted a video of the garage on social media, comparing it to a bike showroom.

For those who may not be aware, MS Dhoni resides in a sprawling farmhouse in Ranchi which features several acres of gardens, a badminton court, a state-of-the-art gym, indoor playing areas, a swimming pool and more, besides a multi-storey garage that houses his car and bike collection.

Venkatesh Prasad shared a video of the garage on social media, writing: “One of the craziest passion I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion.”



In the video, Prasad can be heard saying, “Bike showroom ho sakta hai yeh (This could be a bike showroom). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something like this, I’m telling you.”

Dhoni’s automobile collection features big names like Audi, Hummer, Ducatti, Kawasaki etc, according to several media reports. He is also the proud owner of a rare Confederate X132 Hellcat, a Rolls Royce Silver Wraith II, a vintage Norton Jubilee 250 and more.

The video of Dhoni’s car and bike collection has collected nearly 7 lakh views on Twitter, where reactions ranged from amazed to impressed.

“Am more curious on where he keeps the keys to them all and how does he pick the right one from the bunch!” wrote one commenter.

“There is lot of dedication and hard work behind that money. Happy to see the passion,” said another.