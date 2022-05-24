Video: McDonald’s outlet in Ahmedabad sealed after lizard found in cold drink

Bhargav Joshi shared a clip of a lizard floating in his cold drink (Image credit: Bhargav21001250/Twitter)

A McDonald’s outlet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat was sealed after a customer shared a video of a dead lizard floating in his beverage.



Here is video of this incidents happens with me...@McDonalds pic.twitter.com/UiUsaqjVn0

— Bhargav joshi (@Bhargav21001250) May 21, 2022

Bhargav Joshi, the customer in question, posted the video of a lizard floating in his cold drink on Twitter Saturday. Joshi and his friends allege that they sat at the McDonald’s outlet in Sola for over four hours as they waited for someone to pay heed to their complaint. The staff only offered them a refund of Rs 300, they say.

According to the Indian Express, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sealed the McDonald’s outlet after the video surfaced online. The local civic body also directed that the outlet would not be allowed to re-open without prior permission.

AMC Food Safety Officer Devang Patel sealed the restaurant citing “larger public health safety” and also collected cold drink samples. The samples will be tested at the public health laboratory in Ahmedabad.

Joshi shared a picture of the sealed outlet and applauded AMC for “great work.”

In a press statement, McDonald’s said they are “cooperating with authorities” although repeated checks at their end “found nothing wrong.”

“At McDonald’s, we are committed to ensuring the safety and hygiene of all our customers. Quality, service, cleanliness and value are at the core of our business operations,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, as part of our Golden Guarantee programme, we have implemented 42 strict safety and hygiene protocols across all our McDonald’s restaurants, which include strict processes for regular kitchen and restaurant cleaning and sanitisation, among others.

We are looking into this incident that is alleged to have taken place at the Ahmedabad outlet. While we have checked repeatedly and found nothing wrong, we are cooperating with the authorities, being a good corporate citizen.”





