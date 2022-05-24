English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: McDonald’s outlet in Ahmedabad sealed after lizard found in cold drink

    A McDonald's customer in Ahmedabad claims he found a dead lizard floating in his beverage.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
    Bhargav Joshi shared a clip of a lizard floating in his cold drink (Image credit: Bhargav21001250/Twitter)

    Bhargav Joshi shared a clip of a lizard floating in his cold drink (Image credit: Bhargav21001250/Twitter)


    A McDonald’s outlet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat was sealed after a customer shared a video of a dead lizard floating in his beverage.

    Bhargav Joshi, the customer in question, posted the video of a lizard floating in his cold drink on Twitter Saturday. Joshi and his friends allege that they sat at the McDonald’s outlet in Sola for over four hours as they waited for someone to pay heed to their complaint. The staff only offered them a refund of Rs 300, they say.


    According to the Indian Express, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sealed the McDonald’s outlet after the video surfaced online. The local civic body also directed that the outlet would not be allowed to re-open without prior permission.

    AMC Food Safety Officer Devang Patel sealed the restaurant citing “larger public health safety” and also collected cold drink samples. The samples will be tested at the public health laboratory in Ahmedabad.

    Joshi shared a picture of the sealed outlet and applauded AMC for “great work.”

    Close

    Related stories

    In a press statement, McDonald’s said they are “cooperating with authorities” although repeated checks at their end “found nothing wrong.”

    “At McDonald’s, we are committed to ensuring the safety and hygiene of all our customers. Quality, service, cleanliness and value are at the core of our business operations,” the statement read.

    “Furthermore, as part of our Golden Guarantee programme, we have implemented 42 strict safety and hygiene protocols across all our McDonald’s restaurants, which include strict processes for regular kitchen and restaurant cleaning and sanitisation, among others.

    We are looking into this incident that is alleged to have taken place at the Ahmedabad outlet. While we have checked repeatedly and found nothing wrong, we are cooperating with the authorities, being a good corporate citizen.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ahmedabad #McDonalds
    first published: May 24, 2022 08:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.