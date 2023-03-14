Video: Man replicates 'Farzi' note-throwing scene in Gurgaon, police file case

A man was seen throwing notes out of a moving car in Gurugram, in a video that has gone viral and prompted a police investigation, news agency ANI reported.

The clip showed two people in the frame, one driving the car and the other throwing notes on to the road from the vehicle's trunk. It was likely staged for social media likes.

The police said they verified the video and identified one of the men in it.

"Two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road," Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikas Kaushik told news agency ANI. "The Police filed a case under various sections of IPC."