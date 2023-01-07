 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Video: Man kicked out of plane after he grabs pilot by collar, verbally abuses him

Edited by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 07, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

The incident took place on a Virgin Australia flight. Police teams are investigating it.

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @FlightModeblog)

An abusive and violent passenger was kicked out of a plane in Australia earlier this week, the latest in a spate of incidents involving unruly travelers around the world.

The incident took place at the Townsville airport in Queensland and involved a Virgin Australia flight. A video of it was shared online by someone who was on the plane.

It showed the man grabbing the pilot by his shirt collar, while other crew members intervened to break up the fight. It is unclear what started the fight but the man who filmed the video said the passenger was likely drunk.

At one point in the video, he referred to the pilot as f***ing idiot".

The scuffle lasted for a few seconds, after which pilot, along with a crew member and another passenger, removed him from the plane.

Waring: The video below contains expletives

 