Video: Man finds ‘semi-conscious’ lizard in Sagar Ratna meal

A Chandigarh man reportedly found a “semi-conscious” lizard in his food at a Sagar Ratna outlet in the city, following which a team of food and safety officials visited the restaurant and collected samples for further testing.

According to Hindustan Times, a doctor dining at the Sagar Ratna outlet in Nexus Elante Mall, Chandigarh, made the repulsive discovery on Tuesday night.

Footage shared on Twitter by his friend shows officials collecting samples from a plate of chole bhature in which the lizard was found. “A live lizard was found in semi-conscious state under the Bhatura,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the video, terming it a “very horrible” experience.

The Twitter user added that it was his friend who found the lizard while dining at Sagar Ratna, who then complained to the police and

Meanwhile, Gurinder Cheema, who found the lizard, also shared a photo of his meal and tagged the police on Twitter. He said he alerted the Chandigarh Police and health department after finding the reptile in his plate of chole bhautre.



“Soon after receiving information, a team of food and safety officials visited the Sagar Ratna outlet and collected samples from the meal in which the lizard was found. The samples have been sent to a food testing lab and reports will arrive in next 15 days. Thereafter, action will be taken as per rules,” an official was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Earlier this month, a McDonald’s outlet in Ahmedabad was fined Rs 1 lakh after a customer found a dead lizard in his drink.