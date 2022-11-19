Video: Airplane crashes into fire truck during take-off, goes up in flames

An airplane in Peru caught fire after hitting a truck (Image: AlertaNews24/Twitter)

A Latam Airlines plane crashed into a fire truck during take-off and burst into flames. Two firefighters lost their lives fighting the blaze at Peru’s busiest airport on Friday, according to BBC News.

The Latam Airlines jet collided with the truck on the runway while taking off from Lima, the capital of Peru. No passenger or crew member died in the accident, although more than 60 people required medical attention.



| URGENTE: Se incendia un avión de Latam al momento del aterrizaje en el aeropuerto internacional Jorge Chávez de Lima.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media and shows the aircraft catching fire, sending huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the air.

Two firefighter were killed in the accident, and a third is in critical condition. More than 60 people were moved to nearby clinics for first aid or as a precautionary measure.

It is not clear why the fire truck was on the runway. Latam Airlines CEO Manuel Van Oordt said the flight had clearance for take-off.

"We don't know why [the fire truck] was there," he said. "We didn't ask for their services."

Flights in and out of the Jorge Chávez Airport at Lima were suspended till Saturday afternoon after the crash.