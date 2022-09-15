English
    Video: Inside South Korea's 'artificial sun', a step closer to clean energy

    The world is increasingly looking at nuclear fusion power to replace carbon-dependent sources.

    September 15, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
    Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research device.

    Scientists in South Korea have taken a step ahead in the field of fusion power generation at a facility touted “artificial sun", according to science and technology magazine New Scientist.

    At the Seoul National University, a team of researchers has successfully conducted a reaction in which it kept hot, ionised matter stable for 30 seconds.

    Temperatures crossed 100 million degrees Celsius during the crucial experiment.

    The study at the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research or KSTR looks to imitate the reactions that take place in the sun, a New York Post report said.

    The world is looking at fusion power -- a proposed mode that would generate electricity with heat generated from nuclear fusion reactions.

    In nuclear fusion reactions, two light nuclei combine to form a single heavier nucleus. This results in the release of energy.

    Nuclear fusion is considered among the best substitutes to carbon-dependent energy sources. But many challenges remain despite continuing research.

    "State-of-the-art magnetic fusion devices cannot yet achieve a sustainable fusion performance, which requires a high temperature above 100 million kelvin and sufficient control of instabilities to ensure steady-state operation on the order of tens of seconds," a study published by South Korean researchers in Nature journal said.

    They added that the experiment signified a "promising path towards commercial fusion reactors".

    Other countries are also undertaking crucial nuclear fusion experiments.

    Last year, the Chinese state media reported that the country's Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak reached a temperature five times higher than the sun.

    Scientists said they had established a "solid scientific and experimental foundation" for running a fusion reactor.
    Tags: #energy #Nuclear fusion #South Korea
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 08:35 am
