Video: In New York City, bulldozer crushes nearly 100 ‘dangerous’ dirt bikes

New York City officials crushed 92 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) under a bulldozer Tuesday in an effort to make the streets safer. "Dirt bikes and ATVs are not only a nuisance and an annoyance to us, but they are extremely dangerous," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to a Reuters report.

"The NYPD heard the call and they did a Herculean task to get rid of these loud, intimidating and dangerous and illegal dirt bikes and ATVs that are on our street.”

The mayor of New York City told reporters in a press conference that he was making good on his promise to “rid our streets of these bikes and make all of our boroughs a place where people can move about.”

The destroyed dirt bikes were among the 2,000 illegal vehicles that the New York Police Department has already impounded so far this year. The New York Post reported that this is an 88% bump from the number of illegal vehicles seized last year.

Adams said the bikes were pulverised instead of being sold to ensure they would not make their way back to the streets of New York City. Instead, they will now be turned to scrap and eventually recycled.

"They will be crushed today so that they can never terrorize our city again. Each and every one of them, they will be turned into scrap metal and eventually recycled,” he said during the press conference.