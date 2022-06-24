English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: In New York City, bulldozer crushes nearly 100 ‘dangerous’ dirt bikes

    New York City officials crushed 92 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) under a bulldozer Tuesday in an effort to make the streets safer.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST
    Screengrab from a video uploaded on Twitter by @Reuters

    Screengrab from a video uploaded on Twitter by @Reuters


    New York City officials crushed 92 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) under a bulldozer Tuesday in an effort to make the streets safer. "Dirt bikes and ATVs are not only a nuisance and an annoyance to us, but they are extremely dangerous," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to a Reuters report.

    "The NYPD heard the call and they did a Herculean task to get rid of these loud, intimidating and dangerous and illegal dirt bikes and ATVs that are on our street.”

    The mayor of New York City told reporters in a press conference that he was making good on his promise to “rid our streets of these bikes and make all of our boroughs a place where people can move about.”

    The destroyed dirt bikes were among the 2,000 illegal vehicles that the New York Police Department has already impounded so far this year. The New York Post reported that this is an 88% bump from the number of illegal vehicles seized last year.

    Adams said the bikes were pulverised instead of being sold to ensure they would not make their way back to the streets of New York City. Instead, they will now be turned to scrap and eventually recycled.

    Close

    Related stories

    "They will be crushed today so that they can never terrorize our city again. Each and every one of them, they will be turned into scrap metal and eventually recycled,” he said during the press conference.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #dirt bikes #New York #New York City
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 06:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.