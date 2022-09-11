Video: In another incident from Noida, woman held up at society gate slaps security guard

Less than a month after a woman in Noida was arrested for abusing and hitting a security guard, another incident of violence has emerged from the city.

The incident, captured by CCTV cameras, reportedly took place at Noida's Cleo County society.

Journalists who tweeted the video reported that the building's security guard was slapped by a woman angry about a delay in the gate being opened.

The clip showed the woman slapping the guard and gesturing furiously while standing near the society's gate. While she was hitting him, another guard recorded a video.

The woman is reportedly a professor. The police have filed a case against her, India Today reported.

On social media, users condemned her behaviour.

"This is going out of hand," one user wrote. "Honestly, this sense of privilege is disgusting. Please stop," another said.

In August, a video of showing a woman uttering expletives while arguing with security guards at another Noida society had gone viral on social media.

At one point in the clip, she slapped one of the guards. After furore over the incident, she was arrested but later got bail.

She was identified as Bhavya Rai, a lawyer.

That same month, a Gurugram resident was also jailed for hitting a security guard. He was upset over getting trapped in a lift for a few minutes.

