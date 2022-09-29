English
    Video: IAS officer Roshan Jacob breaks down on meeting child injured in Lakhimpur Kheri bus accident

    Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob teared up after meeting a child injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri bus collision and his mother.

    September 29, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
    Dr Roshan Jacob is an IAS officer of the 2004 batch (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)

    Dr Roshan Jacob is an IAS officer of the 2004 batch (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)


    At least 10 people were killed and 41 injured after a bus collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday morning. Of the injured being treated at a trauma centre in the state capital Lucknow, one is a young boy whose condition moved IAS officer Roshan Jacob to tears.

    Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob visited the patients and interacted with their family members. In a widely-shared video, she was seen tearing up after meeting a child lying face-down on the hospital bed and speaking to his mother. Her voice cracked as she called for the doctor and asked why the child had not been examined yet.

    Isko kuchh zarurat hai na…ye hil nahi paa raha hai,” said the IAS officer. At one point, she bent down to stroke the boy’s head before wiping her eyes with her saree. Jacob was heard directing the authorities to ensure proper treatment.

    Dr Roshan Jacob is an IAS officer of the 2004 batch, UP cadre. A civil servant with a career spanning 17 years, she has many feathers in her cap and has earned praise for her deft handling of the pandemic.

    Social media was full of praise for the bureaucrat after her video emerged online.

    “We need to have more of such empathetic administrators and officers to make difference on the ground,” wrote one Twitter user. “Really appreciated. Hats off to you, ma’am,” said another.

    According to the Times of India, the accident took place when a private bus collided head-on with a truck in Lakhimpur Kheri. The bus was heading towards Lucknow from Dhaurhara.
    Tags: #Lakhimpur Kheri #Lakhimpur Kheri incident #Roshan Jacob
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 12:02 pm
