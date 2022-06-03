English
    Video: Hot air balloon crashes into train in Wisconsin, 3 injured

    Three people were injured Wednesday when a hot air balloon crashed into a train in Wisconsin

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
    One image shows the crashed balloon tangled in overhead wires (Image credit: RacineCountyNewsScanner/Facebook)

    Three people were injured Wednesday when a hot air balloon crashed into a train in Wisconsin. According to NBC News, police were alerted to reports of the crash at around 8.15 pm local time.

    Burlington Police Department initially said that the pilot and two passengers had suffered life-threatening injuries in the shocking crash. By Thursday, however, all three were released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

    The pilot, Jimmy Winder, 62, said that the collision occurred when he was attempting to land the balloon. The gondola or the passenger compartment basket touched down, but the balloon became entangled with the train, he reported.

    One local woman filmed the balloon going down. “It’s above the tracks…It’s falling down,” a voice off-camera was heard saying in the recording, shortly before another person yelled, “Oh my god, I told you” as the balloon crashed.


    Members of the Burlington Fire Department, Village of Waterford Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Kansasville Fire Department all reached the site of the crash.

    A witness said that the balloon hit a building, bounced off and crashed into the Canada National train.

    Bystanders in the area also rushed to help the three occupants of the hot air balloon, the witness, Brian Oneill, told TMJ4. One photo that has emerged online shows the balloon tangled up in overhead wires, without the gondola attached.

    The exact cause of the crash is uncertain. An investigation has been launched into the incident.
    Tags: #Hot-air balloon #Wisconsin
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 05:35 pm
