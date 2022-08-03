English
    Video: Go First car narrowly avoids collision with IndiGo plane at Delhi airport

    A car belonging to Go First airline went under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Tuesday

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
    A car went under an IndiGo plane at Delhi airport (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

    A car belonging to Go First airline went under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding collision with the plane's nose wheel, sources said.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate the incident that happened at stand number 201 of the airport's T2 terminal, its officials stated. The car's driver was subjected to breath analyser test for consumption of alcohol and it was found to be negative, the officials added.

    There was no damage to the plane and no one was injured, aviation industry sources said. Footage shared by news agency ANI shows the Go First car under the IndiGo aircraft.

    The IndiGo aircraft was readying to depart for Patna on Tuesday morning when a Swift Dzire car belonging to Go First airline went under it, narrowly avoiding collision with the nose wheel, the sources said.

    The plane departed for Patna on schedule, they mentioned. IndiGo and Go First did not respond to PTI's request for statements on this incident.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:09 am
