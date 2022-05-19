Video: George W Bush condemns ‘brutal invasion of Iraq’ in Ukraine speech blunder

Former US President George W Bush on Wednesday condemned the "wholly unjustified and brutal" invasion of Iraq before correcting himself to declare he meant Ukraine. Bush blamed the slip-up on old age – “I’m 75,” he quipped to stunned laughter from the audience.

The 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, ordered by the Bush administration, led to a protracted civil war and resulted in thousands of deaths.

Bush was speaking at an event at the George W Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas, when he confused Ukraine for Iraq, Newsweek reported. The former US president was criticising the actions of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia who launched the Ukraine invasion earlier this year.

“Russian elections are rigged, political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process,” Bush said. “The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq—I mean of Ukraine.”

His remark was greeted with stunned silence from the audience. After realising his mistake, Bush mumbled "Iraq too.”

“75,” he added, apparently blaming the major slip-up on age.

The footage has been viewed a staggering 10 million times on Twitter.

“Freudian slip,” wrote one Twitter user in response to the clip – and it was a sentiment echoed by many who have criticised Bush for launching the Iraq war.



Bush reportedly spent the rest of his speech speaking about the importance of fair elections.