Video: Failed stunt sends car jumping over divider in Himachal Pradesh

A driver lived to tell the tale of the moment his car jumped over a divider and crashed into a railing in the mountain state of Himachal Pradesh. Footage of the chilling moment, apparently captured by another person driving behind the white car, was later posted on Twitter by news agency ANI.

ANI reported that the crash occurred because the driver was trying to perform stunts while driving rashly. The video shows how the car hit a divider on NH-5 in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. It then collided with the railing on the other side of the road before coming to a halt.

The driver was identified as a resident of Amritsar in Punjab. He miraculously emerged unhurt from the accident, although his car suffered damage in the failed car stunt.

In the comments section of the video, several Twitter users criticised the driver -- who was not named in the report -- for endangering his own life as well as those of other commuters.

“He could have taken so many innocent lives by this super moronic decision of performing stunt,” wrote one viewer.

“Not only a danger to themselves... but to other road users!” another remarked.

A case has been filed in Dharampur in connection with the matter.

“A resident from Amritsar tried performing stunts while rash driving. The vehicle was damaged but driver is safe. A case has been filed under section 279 of IPC in Dharampur,” said Solan Police.