English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: Failed stunt sends car jumping over divider in Himachal Pradesh

    A driver lived to tell the tale of the moment his car jumped over a divider and crashed into a railing in the mountain state of Himachal Pradesh.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
    A viral video shows a car stunt gone wrong in Himachal Pradesh (Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)

    A viral video shows a car stunt gone wrong in Himachal Pradesh (Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)


    A driver lived to tell the tale of the moment his car jumped over a divider and crashed into a railing in the mountain state of Himachal Pradesh. Footage of the chilling moment, apparently captured by another person driving behind the white car, was later posted on Twitter by news agency ANI.

    ANI reported that the crash occurred because the driver was trying to perform stunts while driving rashly. The video shows how the car hit a divider on NH-5 in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. It then collided with the railing on the other side of the road before coming to a halt.

    The driver was identified as a resident of Amritsar in Punjab. He miraculously emerged unhurt from the accident, although his car suffered damage in the failed car stunt.

    In the comments section of the video, several Twitter users criticised the driver -- who was not named in the report -- for endangering his own life as well as those of other commuters.

    “He could have taken so many innocent lives by this super moronic decision of performing stunt,” wrote one viewer.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Not only a danger to themselves... but to other road users!” another remarked.

    A case has been filed in Dharampur in connection with the matter.

    “A resident from Amritsar tried performing stunts while rash driving. The vehicle was damaged but driver is safe. A case has been filed under section 279 of IPC in Dharampur,” said Solan Police.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #car stunt #Himachal Pradesh #Solan
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 01:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.