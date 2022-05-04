Video: Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage by audience member

American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by an audience member during a live performance in Los Angeles. Chappelle was performing at an event titled Netflix Is A Joke at the Hollywood Bowl when a man jumped on stage and tackled the comedian.

The attack occurred as Dave Chappelle, 48, was about to exit the stage on Tuesday night, police said. His attacker was quickly dragged away by security officials at the venue.

Shocking footage shows the man running onstage and knocking the comedian down.

Several audience members recorded the incident and the videos have since gone viral online. The videos show Dave Chappelle joking that “It was a trans man” who attacked him, probably in reference to the time he was accused of being transphobic in his Netflix special ‘The Closer'.

According to Page Six, comedian Chris Rock, a guest at the event, came onstage and hugged Chappelle after the attack. “Was that Will Smith?” he asked, in reference to his own infamous incident of being slapped by the Hollywood star during this year’s Oscars ceremony.

The identity of Chappelle’s attacker is being withheld by the police. He was found in possession of a replica gun that discharged knife blades and later taken to the hospital for non-serious injuries.

Chappelle was not injured in the attack and appeared to carry on with the show.