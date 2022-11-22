Video: Angry crowd attacks woman tourist for climbing Mayan pyramid

A woman tourist in Mexico was attacked by locals for illegally climbing a sacred site. The woman was filmed climbing the Mayan Pyramid in Chichen Itza, reports Yahoo News.

Footage shows her continuing to climb despite yells of protests from onlookers below. Not only did the tourist climb the pyramid, which dates back to the Mayan era, she also performed a little dance upon reaching the top.

The woman was ushered down by security officials posted at the historic location. Once back on ground, she had to be escorted to safety as a crowd of enraged locals called for her to be locked up.

A viral video shows a massive crowd of people thronging around the unnamed tourist – some pelting stones and others demanding her arrest. The word “cárcel” – which means “jail” in Spanish --was heard several times



The Pyramid of Kukulcan, also known as El Castillo (The Castle), was built by the Maya people between 800-900 AD. This four-sided pyramid stands about 78 feet high and has a temple at the top.

Access to the pyramid was reportedly restricted after a tourist fell to their death from the steps. According to Merco Press, Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has forbidden tourists from climbing the pyramid since 2008.