Veteran actor Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19: Whoopi Goldberg's "The View" co-host Joy Behar said the actor's symptoms "have been very, very mild"..

PTI
January 04, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.



Veteran actor and "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19. Joy Behar, co-host of the ABC talk show, revealed 66-year-old Goldberg's diagnosis on the programme Monday.

"Whoopi (Goldberg) unfortunately tested positive over the break, but she will hopefully be back next week. Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild, but we are being super cautious here at The View," Behar, 79, said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, another co-host Sunny Hostin (53) also said she tested positive for COVID-19 before Christmas.

"I am so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted, because I just had cold-like symptoms, but I didn't feel great," Hostin said. Ana Navarro's father tested positive for the virus over the holidays, along with Sara Haines' husband in separate incidents. The hosts all appeared on the show remotely.

Celebrity late-night show host Jimmy Fallon also revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 over holiday break. He shared a photo of himself masked in an isolation room on Instagram Monday. He shared a photo of himself masked in an isolation room on Instagram Monday.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

"Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms," Fallon, who recovered in time for "The Tonight Show" return from break, wrote. The 47-year-old also thanked the medical professionals for the commitment to their job "to get everyone vaxxed".

"Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job," he added.
PTI
Tags: #Covid-19 #Whoopi Goldberg
first published: Jan 4, 2022 01:02 pm

