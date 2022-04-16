English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Veteran actor-producer Manju Singh dies at 73, was known for ‘Gol Maal’, TV show ‘Swaraj’

    Manju Singh earned wide praise for highlighting social and cultural matters through the shows she produced.

    PTI
    April 16, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST
    Manju Singh died due to a stroke, her family said. (Image tweeted by @swanandkirkire)

    Manju Singh died due to a stroke, her family said. (Image tweeted by @swanandkirkire)


    Noted producer-actor Manju Singh, best known for shows such as Swaraj, Ek Kahani and Show Time, has died after suffering a stroke. She was 73.

    Fondly called didi by her industry colleagues, Singh was praised for highlighting social and cultural issues through her shows as a producer, like Adhikar and Samyaktva: True Insight. 

    She also featured in filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1979 classic film Gol Maal, playing the role of Ratna, the sister of Amol Palekar's character Ramprasad Dashrathprasad Sharma.

    According to Singh's elder daughter Suparna, the producer breathed her last at her residence on Thursday morning.

    "She passed away due to a stroke at around 10 am on Thursday at her residence," Suparna told news agency PTI. Her last rites were performed on Saturday as the family was waiting for her granddaughter to arrive from New York.

    Award-winning lyricist-screenwriter Swanand Kirkire -- who worked with her on Doordarshan show Swaraj as a writer -- condoled her death in a post on Twitter.

    "Manju Singh is no more. Manju ji brought me from Delhi to Mumbai to write her show Swaraj for Doordarshan. She made many wonderful shows Ek Kahani, Show Time etc for DD. Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Golmaal ki Ratna, hamari pyaari (our beloved) Manju ji, how can you forget your love. Goodbye.”

    Singh was also the anchor of the children's program, Khel Khilone. which she conducted for seven years.

     



    PTI
    Tags: #actors #Manju Singh #television
    first published: Apr 16, 2022 04:17 pm
