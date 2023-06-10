'Very unique property' above a bridge costing Rs 2 crore put on sale

As per Los Angeles Times, the house has a terrace overlooking a stream and a rooftop patio that sat next to a road bridge, split only by a fence. (Photo credit: Screengrab from twitter.com/@themightyap).

A house, priced approximately Rs 2 crore, located on top of a bridge overlooking the view of the Alhambra Wash in Los Angeles in the United States was put on sale.

The sale of the house, which is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom property, was listed on the Compass Real Estate Portal website and described as unique and affordable which could prove to be ideal for a professional who wishes to be close to downtown for work.

"The new owner will enjoy an approximately 450-square-foot roof-top patio, which is perfect for entertaining! Plus, they will be conveniently located near retail shops, LA Fitness, 99 Ranch, and good eats on Main Street. Property boasts neighbourhood views and no invasion of privacy," the portal said.

"We had no comparables, no similar properties," said Doug Lee, the Compass agent who listed the home, which he said once belonged to a high school friend's parents. This is a very, very unique property," Doug Lee, the agent who listed the property, said.

Lee also said that the property was only one of 11 in the Los Angeles County which was listed for Rs 2 crore or less and added that hat the house belonged to one of his high school friend's parents.