Venice's picturesque canals are drying up amid Italy's drought fears

Stella Dey
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

The droughts in Venice are largely attributed to climate change, which has led to rising temperatures and less rainfall in certain areas.

Venice is known for its picturesque canals that serve as the main mode of transport in the city.

Venice, a city built on a group of small islands in Italy, is known for its picturesque canals that wind through the city and serve as the primary mode of transportation. However, in recent years, these canals have been running dry as Italy faces more frequent and severe droughts. This is not only a concern for the residents and visitors of Venice but also for the environment and economy of the entire region.

Droughts have become increasingly common in Italy in recent years, with some of the worst droughts in the country's history occurring in the last decade. These droughts are largely attributed to climate change, which has led to rising temperatures and less rainfall in certain areas. Venice is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change due to its unique geography and location in the Adriatic Sea.

This summer, the Alps have reportedly received less than half of their normal snowfall. Rivers are suffering from a severe lack of water with Po, Italy’s longest river has 61 per cent less water than normal this year. Water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have also fallen to record lows.

Venice had always had a flooding problem, the drying up is relatively new. Unusually low tides are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to function. Lack of rain, a high pressure system, a full moon and sea currents are being attributed by environment groups and scientists to Venice’s growing problem.