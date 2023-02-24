Venice's picturesque canals are drying up amid Italy's drought fears

Venice, a city built on a group of small islands in Italy, is known for its picturesque canals that wind through the city and serve as the primary mode of transportation. However, in recent years, these canals have been running dry as Italy faces more frequent and severe droughts. This is not only a concern for the residents and visitors of Venice but also for the environment and economy of the entire region.

Droughts have become increasingly common in Italy in recent years, with some of the worst droughts in the country's history occurring in the last decade. These droughts are largely attributed to climate change, which has led to rising temperatures and less rainfall in certain areas. Venice is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change due to its unique geography and location in the Adriatic Sea.

This summer, the Alps have reportedly received less than half of their normal snowfall. Rivers are suffering from a severe lack of water with Po, Italy’s longest river has 61 per cent less water than normal this year. Water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have also fallen to record lows.

Venice had always had a flooding problem, the drying up is relatively new. Unusually low tides are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to function. Lack of rain, a high pressure system, a full moon and sea currents are being attributed by environment groups and scientists to Venice’s growing problem.

Gondolas are pictured in the Grand Canal during a severe low tide in the lagoon city of Venice. The canals in Venice rely on the natural flow of water from the sea and the freshwater sources on the surrounding islands. When there is a lack of rainfall or a decrease in the amount of freshwater sources, the canals can dry up, leaving them stagnant and prone to pollution. This also has negative impacts on the marine ecosystem that depends on the canals for their habitat. Related stories Budget Verdict 2023: A powerful and comprehensive budget analysis with the Budget architects &am...

Bullet train project row: SC refuses to entertain plea of firm against acquisition of Mumbai plot The dry canals also have economic implications for Venice, which relies heavily on tourism as a source of income. The canals and gondolas are a major attraction for visitors, and the loss of water in the canals can deter tourists from visiting the city. This can have a ripple effect on the local businesses that rely on tourism, such as hotels, restaurants, and souvenir shops. To address the issue of the canals running dry, the Italian government has implemented several measures, including water conservation initiatives and investments in water infrastructure. The government had introduced a plan to upgrade the water supply system on the islands around Venice to reduce water waste and increase efficiency. Additionally, the city has implemented regulations on water use, such as prohibiting the use of fountains and other water features in public spaces. While these measures are a step in the right direction, more needs to be done to address the root cause of the problem: climate change. However, weather forecasters have predicted precipitation and snow in the Alps in coming days - a much needed relief for the area.

Stella Dey