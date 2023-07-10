Vegetable vendor in Varanasi hires bouncers to protect his stall amid tomato price rise. Video

The vendor named Ajay Fauji is also a Samajwadi Party worker.

Amid the record-high rise in tomato prices, a vegetable vendor in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi has hired bouncers to protect his stall. Yes, that happened. The man identified as Ajay Fauji is also a Samajwadi Party worker and informed that people are indulging in violence and looting tomatoes. He hired bouncers to avoid all of that at his shop.

"I have hired bouncers because the tomato price is too high. People are indulging and even looting tomatoes. Since we have tomatoes in the shop, we don’t want any arguments, so we have bouncers here," he said while talking to news agency PTI.

A video of the same was shared by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav as well. In the clip, two bouncers can be seen guarding Fauji’s stall. Sigboards reading “Pehle paisa baad main tamatar (Payment first, tomato later) and “Kripya tamatar or mirch ko na chuye (Please don’t touch the tomatoes and chillies)” could also be seen.

Watch the video:





According to PTI, Fauji also cut a tomato-shaped cake in Varanasi on Akhilesh Yadav’s birthday.

As per the farmers, the price hike in tomatoes can be attributed to production and supply shortages due to heatwave and the late arrival of monsoon. Prices of the fruit have skyrocketed in several parts of India and have gone as high as Rs 200 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, fast food chain McDonald's also dropped tomatoes from its menu amid the price rise.