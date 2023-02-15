Vedanta's Anil Agarwal shares throwback photo with wife: 'Lucky to have found Kiran'

Anil Agarwal recently shared a throwback photo with wife Kiran Agarwal and tweeted a heartfelt note. The industrialist called his wife his best friend and borrowed a line from Bollywood to describe their relationship -- "Pyaar dosti hain (Love is friendship)".

"How lucky I am to have found a humsafar like Kiran. she has always been there for me through all ups and downs… not only my life-partner, but also my best friend," Agarwal tweeted.

The industrialist also thanked a follower who attempted to add colour to the black-and-white photograph.

"The photo reminds me that Kiran was wearing a pink coat," Anil Agarwal added.