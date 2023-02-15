 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta's Anil Agarwal shares throwback photo with wife: 'Lucky to have found Kiran'

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

When a Twitter user commented that the Vedanta boss looked good in his heydays, Anil Agarwal was quick to add, 'Kiran continues to find me quite good looking).'

Vedanta co-founder and chairperson Anil Agarwal with wife Kiran in a throwback photo. (Image credit: @AnilAgarwal_Ved/Twitter)

Anil Agarwal recently shared a throwback photo with wife Kiran Agarwal and tweeted a heartfelt note. The industrialist called his wife his best friend and borrowed a line from Bollywood to describe their relationship -- "Pyaar dosti hain (Love is friendship)".

"How lucky I am to have found a humsafar like Kiran. she has always been there for me through all ups and downs… not only my life-partner, but also my best friend," Agarwal tweeted.

The industrialist also thanked a follower who attempted to add colour to the black-and-white photograph.

"The photo reminds me that Kiran was wearing a pink coat," Anil Agarwal added.