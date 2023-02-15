Vedanta's Anil Agarwal shares throwback photo with wife: 'Lucky to have found Kiran'

Vedanta co-founder and chairperson Anil Agarwal with wife Kiran in a throwback photo. (Image credit: @AnilAgarwal_Ved/Twitter)

Anil Agarwal recently shared a throwback photo with wife Kiran Agarwal and tweeted a heartfelt note. The industrialist called his wife his best friend and borrowed a line from Bollywood to describe their relationship -- "Pyaar dosti hain (Love is friendship)".

"How lucky I am to have found a humsafar like Kiran. she has always been there for me through all ups and downs… not only my life-partner, but also my best friend," Agarwal tweeted.



Pyaar dosti hai…how lucky i am to have found a humsafar like Kiran. she has always been there for me through all ups and downs…not only my life partner but also my best friend pic.twitter.com/uYaRCL0Tab

— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 14, 2023

The industrialist also thanked a follower who attempted to add colour to the black-and-white photograph.

"The photo reminds me that Kiran was wearing a pink coat," Anil Agarwal added.

When another follower commented that the Vedanta boss looked good in his heydays, Agarwal was quick to add, "Kiran ji ko toh hum aaj bhi kaafi acche khase lagte hai (Kiran continues to find me quite good looking)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vedanta has slashed net debt by $2 billion in the current financial year as it seeks to soothe investor concern over its liquidity and ability to repay upcoming obligations, Bloomberg reported.

Vedanta has achieved half of its three-year planned reduction commitment of $4 billion in the first year, the company said in an exchange filing. It will continue to deleverage from net debt of $7.7 billion in the next two financial years, it said.

S&P Global Ratings last week flagged the company’s debt scores may “come under pressure” if it’s unable to raise $2 billion and/or sell its international zinc assets, the publication reported.

In the absence of a significant fundraising, Vedanta Resources will be left with very little cash, the assessor said, adding that external funding is “critical” for debt maturities after September.

